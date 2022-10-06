Silver success for St Albans businesswoman

Lisa Sinnott from Albany Pet Services with her award. - Credit: Best Businesswoman Awards

A St Albans pet care entrepreneur has won a prestigious accolade in the national Best Businesswoman Awards.

Businesswoman Lisa Sinnott from Albany Pet Services won a silver award in the animal services category, recognising their modern, kind, training techniques rooted in science.

Albany Pet Services is a Prince's Trust supported business, offering dog training, puppy classes and cat and dog advice sessions in St Albans and surrounding areas and virtual services nationwide.

Winners were selected by a panel of business experts for demonstrating a flair for entrepreneurship, business acumen and an abundance of sheer determination during another challenging 12 months.

Lisa said: "It was great to celebrate the achievements I've made, have a night off from studying my university course and have a boogie and sing along! My mum, auntie and I had a great time! My clients and I had some cake to celebrate after puppy class this week!

"I know pets are people’s family members and it’s a privilege and pleasure to support them in planning for their new arrival and guiding them in any challenges they face. Our training is force free, kind, modern and fun for all of the family.”

Held at the Wembley Hilton, the Best Businesswomen Awards are designed to recognise the achievement of female owned businesses and charities across a wide range of business categories and are open to any female business owners.

Awards organiser Debbie Gilbert said: "Owning a business brings incredible challenges. Our awards are designed to showcase female entrepreneurs and recognise their achievements. The judges' selection process is rigorous and to win is a major achievement.

"Winners were selected for their business expertise, innovation, and high levels of customer care. Our winners are shining examples of outstanding entrepreneurs who have proved their success to our judges and have shown they have the ingredients worthy of being recognised and rewarded.”