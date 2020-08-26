Advanced search

Bus routes could be merged in St Albans city centre to tackle pollution and congestion

PUBLISHED: 13:02 26 August 2020

An Uno bus on St Peter's Street

An Uno bus on St Peter's Street

Archant

Transport campaigners have launched a petition to call on Herts county council to merge bus routes in St Albans, in a bid to stop buses ‘idling’ in the city centre.

The e-petition – running on the county council’s website – says that currently there are too few buses in the city’s suburbs.

And, it says, many services terminate in the city centre where the buses “idle emitting fumes”.

According to the petition – started by Paul Spelzini, from the Potters Bar and St Albans Transport User Group – the services should be merged, so they run across the city centre and terminate in the suburbs.

That, says the petition would stop buses ‘idling’ in the town centre, which it says would cut congestion and could reduce CO2 emissions by more than 4,000 tonnes a year.

“Merging bus routes would stop buses idling all day in the city centre and significantly reduce congestion and CO2 emissions with a few simple changes that cost very little,” says the petition.

“It is estimated this could save 4,000-plus tonnes of CO2 a year.”

The e-petition is due to run on the Hertfordshire County Council website until October 3. And it can be found under the e-petition section at www.hertfordshire.gov.uk

