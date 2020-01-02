Bus driver killed in Smallford crash

A man in his 60s was killed after his bus crashed into a road sign in Smallford on New Year's Day.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the crash, which took place in Hatfield Road just after 7pm yesterday. There were no passengers on the bus at the time.

The ambulance service also attended, and the bus driver sadly died at the scene.

PC Neil Cosier, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the man's friends and family at this sad time.

"We are investigating the circumstances and causes of this collision, as part of that we are asking for witnesses to come forward.

"We're asking for motorists who were in the area at the time of the incident and have dashcam footage to please review it and make contact with us if you have relevant footage which could assist our investigation."

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 709 of 1 January.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.