Burns Night supper raises money for Age Concern St Albans

The Burns Night supper for Age Concern St Albans. Picture: Lucy Dronfield Archant

A charity which helps elderly people in St Albans raised £900 with a Burns Night supper.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Burns Night supper for Age Concern St Albans. Picture: Lucy Dronfield The Burns Night supper for Age Concern St Albans. Picture: Lucy Dronfield

The supper was hosted by Age Concern St Albans on Saturday, January 26, the day after Burns Night, at its headquarters in Hall Place Close.

Guests dressed in tartan and the evening started with a ‘wee dram’ of whisky to get people in the spirit. Diners enjoyed a traditional dinner of haggis and neeps (turnips), with a vegetarian option also available, followed by cranachan (a traditional dessert made from cream and fresh raspberries) and Scottish shortbread.

Entertainment was led by Craig Crosbie and included traditional Scottish songs, poetry and tap dancing.

Age Concern St Albans runs lunchtime clubs for local elderly people on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays in Hall Place Close.

The Burns Night supper for Age Concern St Albans. Picture: Lucy Dronfield The Burns Night supper for Age Concern St Albans. Picture: Lucy Dronfield

The event raised £900 in total to support the charity’s work.