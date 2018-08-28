Advanced search

Burns Night supper raises money for Age Concern St Albans

PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 February 2019

The Burns Night supper for Age Concern St Albans. Picture: Lucy Dronfield

A charity which helps elderly people in St Albans raised £900 with a Burns Night supper.

The supper was hosted by Age Concern St Albans on Saturday, January 26, the day after Burns Night, at its headquarters in Hall Place Close.

Guests dressed in tartan and the evening started with a ‘wee dram’ of whisky to get people in the spirit. Diners enjoyed a traditional dinner of haggis and neeps (turnips), with a vegetarian option also available, followed by cranachan (a traditional dessert made from cream and fresh raspberries) and Scottish shortbread.

Entertainment was led by Craig Crosbie and included traditional Scottish songs, poetry and tap dancing.

Age Concern St Albans runs lunchtime clubs for local elderly people on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays in Hall Place Close.

The event raised £900 in total to support the charity’s work.

