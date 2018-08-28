Burglary reported in St Albans street

A burglary took place in Drakes Drive, St Albans on January 21. Archant

Homeowners are being urged to be vigilant following a break-in at a property in St Albans.

Neighbourhood Watch have reported a burglary between 6.30-6.50pm on January 21 in Drakes Drive.

The burglars gained access to the rear of the property and then made off in an unknown direction. It is not yet known if anything was stolen.

Neighbourhood Watch are urging residents to leave lights on in their homes property and invest in timer switches, ensure all windows and doors are secure and locked, install a ‘dusk to dawn’ exterior light, and not keep large amounts of cash or jewellery at home.

Did you hear or see anything? Do you have any CCTV, including dash cam footage? If so please report any information regarding this incident on the Hertfordshire constabulary non-emergency telephone number 101 and quote crime reference number 41/6819/19. Alternatively, you can give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.