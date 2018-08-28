Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Burglary reported in St Albans street

PUBLISHED: 12:22 22 January 2019

A burglary took place in Drakes Drive, St Albans on January 21.

A burglary took place in Drakes Drive, St Albans on January 21.

Archant

Homeowners are being urged to be vigilant following a break-in at a property in St Albans.

Neighbourhood Watch have reported a burglary between 6.30-6.50pm on January 21 in Drakes Drive.

The burglars gained access to the rear of the property and then made off in an unknown direction. It is not yet known if anything was stolen.

Neighbourhood Watch are urging residents to leave lights on in their homes property and invest in timer switches, ensure all windows and doors are secure and locked, install a ‘dusk to dawn’ exterior light, and not keep large amounts of cash or jewellery at home.

Did you hear or see anything? Do you have any CCTV, including dash cam footage? If so please report any information regarding this incident on the Hertfordshire constabulary non-emergency telephone number 101 and quote crime reference number 41/6819/19. Alternatively, you can give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Car plunges into Welwyn Garden City lake

Herts Boat Rescue, which is run by volunteers, winching the car out of the south lake at Stanborough. Picture: Valerie Newton

See the picture of a car ravaged by flames in Flamstead

This is the remains of a car in Flamstead, after it was destroyed by flames. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service Green Watch Hemel/@GreenWatchHH

Latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

The latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas. Picture: DANNY LOO

Area Guide: London Colney, one of Britain’s biggest villages

London Colney's Telford Bridge is Grade II listed. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans council submit plans to demolish former youth club and stop ‘drug taking’ and ‘antisocial behaviour’

View of the existing Sopwell Youth Centre building from the footpath. Picture: Planning application submitted by St Albans district council

Most Read

Car plunges into Welwyn Garden City lake

Herts Boat Rescue, which is run by volunteers, winching the car out of the south lake at Stanborough. Picture: Valerie Newton

See the picture of a car ravaged by flames in Flamstead

This is the remains of a car in Flamstead, after it was destroyed by flames. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service Green Watch Hemel/@GreenWatchHH

Latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

The latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas. Picture: DANNY LOO

Area Guide: London Colney, one of Britain’s biggest villages

#includeImage($article, 225)

St Albans council submit plans to demolish former youth club and stop ‘drug taking’ and ‘antisocial behaviour’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Burglary reported in St Albans street

A burglary took place in Drakes Drive, St Albans on January 21.

Charities benefit from St Albans Cathedral Fireworks Spectacular

The Daylight Club charity were one of the beneficiaries of the 2018 St Albans Cathedral Fireworks Spectacular.

St Albans Remembrance Day 2019 will revert back to usual morning service

Large crowds gather to watch the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard}

WBBL teams should fear us roar defiant Oaklands Wolves

Lizzy Harrison says Oaklands Wolves want to show the whole WBBL what they can do. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Comment: Celebs are struggling to sell - but there are bargains to be had for billionaires

3 Carlton Gardens in the St James's area of London has recently changed hands for £95million. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists