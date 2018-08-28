Burglars targeting St Albans homes undergoing renovation

Police have issued a burglary warning for St Albans homes undergoing renovation. Archant

Burglars are targeting homes undergoing renovation around St Albans, police have warned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In an ongoing burglary spike around the area, the most recently targeted homes include on New House Park in London Colney; in The Camp; and around Marshalswick.

The offences are typically occurring between 4pm and 8pm, with gold jewellery, small electrical items and builders tools snatched.

St Albans Det Insp Alex Warwick said: “Despite a number of significant arrests, the St Albans district continues to be a target for burglars.

“I understand that this is a frightening time for residents but, with your help, my team and I are committed to finding the people responsible.

“Obviously we cannot be on every street, 24 hours a day, but we have increased high-visibility and covert patrols and we have extra county resources to help track down these burglars.”

On January 27 between 3.25am and 3.35am, criminals got into an address on Holcroft Road via an open fan light window, used to gain entry to a larger window.

They stole cash, cards, and house keys before being disturbed in the front garden by the homeowner and a dog. They had also taken car keys, but dropped them when confronted.

Jewellery was stolen from an address on North Cottages in Napsbury between 10am and 5.40pm on January 26.

Offenders who broke into a property on Drakes Drive, at 6.30pm on January 21, used car keys they had found to steal an Audi. They also took a TV.

Det Insp Warwick said: “The majority of burglaries have occurred as it is getting dark.

“Think about leaving lights on and using timer switches and consider leaving a radio on to make your house seem occupied. I’d like to remind residents to keep their expensive and sentimental jewellery securely in banks or hide it in an unusual place, not in a jewellery box or upstairs.”

Report any suspicious incidents to police on 101, but if a burglary is in progress, call 999.

She added: “We would rather turn up to a call with good intention than risk a burglar escaping. Please call us if you have witnessed anything that may help us solve these recent burglaries.”