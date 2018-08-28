Burglars break into Wheathampstead Golf Club

Wheathampstead Golf Club. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Burglars broke into Wheathampstead Golf Club on Sunday, stole a leaf blower and caused damage to the building.

The burglary took place at the golf club in Harpenden Road on Sunday, January 13, between 8.40pm and 8.56pm.

One or more burglars broke into the club and ransacked the office area, damaging metal shutters and a window.

They stole a leaf blower and are believed to have also stolen charity collection boxes containing cash.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact Herts Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/4127/19.