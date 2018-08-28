Advanced search

Burglars steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from St Albans jewellers

PUBLISHED: 13:22 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 07 January 2019

Burglars broke into Jago Jewellers and stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Burglars broke into Jago Jewellers in St Albans and took gold jewellery before fleeing from police.

Police were called at 11.53am yesterday when an alarm went off at Jago Jewellers in Market Place.

Two men had broken into the store and taken thousands of pounds worth of gold jewellery, before making off through Marks and Spencer towards Russell Avenue.

They got into a car, believed to be a green jaguar, and fled the scene.

Police searched the area but were not able to trace the burglars.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about the theft, should call Herts police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/1700/19.

