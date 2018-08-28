Advanced search

Burglars break in to Wheathampstead Post Office and Redbourn Co-op

PUBLISHED: 10:59 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:04 24 December 2018

Police are investigating two burglaries which took place in Wheathampstead and Redbourn.

Police are investigating two burglaries which took place in Wheathampstead and Redbourn.

The Post Office in Wheathampstead and the Co-op in Redbourn were both broken into in the early hours of the morning.

At 2am on Saturday, December 22, burglars broke into the Post Office on Wheathampstead High Street and stole a selection of goods.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/68259/18.

There was another break-in at 3.30am on Sunday, December 23 at the Co-op in Redbourn High Street. A number of goods were taken.

Anyone with information about the Co-op break-in is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference 41/68611/18.

