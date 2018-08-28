Burglars break in to Wheathampstead Post Office and Redbourn Co-op

Police are investigating two burglaries which took place in Wheathampstead and Redbourn. Archant

The Post Office in Wheathampstead and the Co-op in Redbourn were both broken into in the early hours of the morning.

At 2am on Saturday, December 22, burglars broke into the Post Office on Wheathampstead High Street and stole a selection of goods.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/68259/18.

There was another break-in at 3.30am on Sunday, December 23 at the Co-op in Redbourn High Street. A number of goods were taken.

Anyone with information about the Co-op break-in is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference 41/68611/18.