Burglars break in to Wheathampstead Post Office and Redbourn Co-op
PUBLISHED: 10:59 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:04 24 December 2018
Archant
The Post Office in Wheathampstead and the Co-op in Redbourn were both broken into in the early hours of the morning.
At 2am on Saturday, December 22, burglars broke into the Post Office on Wheathampstead High Street and stole a selection of goods.
Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/68259/18.
There was another break-in at 3.30am on Sunday, December 23 at the Co-op in Redbourn High Street. A number of goods were taken.
Anyone with information about the Co-op break-in is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference 41/68611/18.