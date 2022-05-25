Hertfordshire teen bullying victim given royal honour
- Credit: Prince's Trust
A Hertfordshire 16-year-old has collected a Prince's Trust award, for returning to school after being bullied.
Ella Williams was awarded the Ascential Educational Achiever prize at last night's event in London (May 24), prior to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations next month.
This award celebrates those who have overcome barriers, developed new skills and greatly improved their education prospects.
The teenager has been expelled from two secondary schools previously, for bad behaviour and poor levels of attendance.
Ella claims this was because of anxiety instilled in her by previous bullying.
Following this, she enrolled in the Prince’s Trust Achieve Programme, at Dacorum Education Support Centre.
The programme focusses on personal development and raising self-esteem, even resulting in a professional qualification once complete.
The programme allowed Ella to relate positively to her school environment, and resulted in a sharp rise in attendance to 90% in Year 11.
The teenager is now studying a Level 1 Health and Social Care course at college.
The Prince’s Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards will be shown in full on ITV, from 8:30pm on Thursday (May 26).