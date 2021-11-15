News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Bulb planting initiative helps Harpenden pupils to grow

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 10:33 AM November 15, 2021
Updated: 10:50 AM November 15, 2021
Pupils from Nursery to Year 6 at Roundwood Primary in Hertfordshire will be planting flower bulbs this autumn

Pupils from Nursery to Year 6 at Roundwood Primary in Hertfordshire will be planting flower bulbs in their school garden this autumn - Credit: Roundwood Primary

The future will be blooming for pupils at a Harpenden primary school.

Pupils from Nursery to Year 6 at Roundwood Primary  will be planting flower bulbs in their school garden this autumn. They were given to them by Bulbs4Kids, a programme enabling schools to become familiar with nature.

Headteacher Kate Hooft said: "We cannot wait for the tulips, crocuses, daffodils and grape hyacinths to start blooming early in the spring, our school garden will be bursting with colour. The children were so enthusiastic to receive the bulbs they wanted to get started straight away!”


Some 399 schools in England, 450 classes in the Netherlands, 800 classes in Germany, 350 classes in France, 150 classes in Canada and 100 classes in Sweden are participating in the Bulbs4Kids project.

Each kit contains 600 flower bulbs, more than 1.3 million bulbs will be planted in school gardens. 

Education News
Harpenden News

