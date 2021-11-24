Clock Tower and Museum lit up to end violence against women

St Albans Museum + Gallery is lighting up orange to campaign against violence towards women. - Credit: Soroptimist International St Albans & District

Iconic St Albans buildings will be lit up tomorrow as part of an international campaign calling for an end to gender-based violence.

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is marked annually around the world on November 25, and is followed by 16 days of activism.

This year, Soroptimist International St Albans and District will be urging businesses across the area to light up orange between November 25-December 10 as part of the call to action, with the Museum + Gallery leading the campaign.

Also, St Albans Clock Tower will be also illuminated to mark the UK’s White Ribbon Day with a white ribbon projected onto the tower between 4.30pm and 10pm to send a clear message that violence against women and girls must end.

This initiative is being supported by the Domestic Abuse Alliance, and director of communication and partnerships Razi Hassan said: “We are proud to be an accredited supporter of White Ribbon UK and we are asking people in their communities, organisations and workplaces to come together and say no to violence against women.

“As well as displaying a White Ribbon on the Clock Tower, which is a focal point in the city, we are projecting a series of very poignant portraits drawn by artist Holly Ringrose."

Holly has created unfinished portraits of women who have been killed by their partners, drawing each woman for one minute for every year of their life. The unfinished portraits represent the lives that were tragically cut short by abuse.

Razi added: "A permanent display of Holly’s portraits will be installed in our office to remind colleagues how vital the support we provide is to those experiencing domestic abuse."

Holly said: “People think it's none of their business, but girls and women are losing their lives. We need to speak about it. People forget that domestic abuse is also a pandemic. The first lockdown was catastrophic for so many women. I hope the drawings will make people more aware of what goes on behind closed doors and encourage them to help those who may be experiencing abuse.”

Established in 2019, the DA Alliance is a privately-funded company bringing together UK organisations working on the frontline of domestic abuse with the legal sector to provide instant legal assistance and protection for victims.

The DA Alliance has already supported over 5,000 domestic abuse victims seeking professional legal support and protection measures, such as court orders and injunctions, to help them break the cycle of recurrent abuse.

Please join the conversation and say “no” to violence against women using the hashtags #WhiteRibbon, #AllMenCan, #MakeThePromise and #SayNoToDomesticSilence