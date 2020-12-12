News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Brighten up Christmas: Residents deck the halls for December

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:59 AM December 12, 2020    Updated: 11:20 AM December 16, 2020
Sue and Tony Smith's decorations in Harvesters, Jersey Farm. Picture: Sue and Tony Smith

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in St Albans district.

Cllr Chris Davies' Christmas decorations in St Albans. Picture: Cllr Chris Davies

Although Christmas will be different for everyone this year, residents are already adorning their rooftops, trees and houses with festive decorations.

Please keep sending pictures of your Christmas decorations, along with your name and the area where you live, to anne.suslak@archant.co.uk for a chance to be featured in the Herts Ad.

