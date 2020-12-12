Brighten up Christmas: Residents deck the halls for December
Published: 9:59 AM December 12, 2020 Updated: 11:20 AM December 16, 2020
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in St Albans district.
Although Christmas will be different for everyone this year, residents are already adorning their rooftops, trees and houses with festive decorations.
Please keep sending pictures of your Christmas decorations, along with your name and the area where you live, to anne.suslak@archant.co.uk for a chance to be featured in the Herts Ad.
