Brighten up Christmas: Residents deck the halls for December

PUBLISHED: 09:59 12 December 2020

Sue and Tony Smith's decorations in Harvesters, Jersey Farm. Picture: Sue and Tony Smith

Sue and Tony Smith's decorations in Harvesters, Jersey Farm. Picture: Sue and Tony Smith

Archant

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in St Albans district.

Cllr Chris Davies' Christmas decorations in St Albans. Picture: Cllr Chris Davies

Although Christmas will be different for everyone this year, residents are already adorning their rooftops, trees and houses with festive decorations.

Please keep sending pictures of your Christmas decorations, along with your name and the area where you live, to anne.suslak@archant.co.uk for a chance to be featured in the Herts Ad.

Cllr Chris Davies' Christmas decorations in St Albans. Picture: Cllr Chris DaviesCllr Chris Davies' Christmas decorations in St Albans. Picture: Cllr Chris Davies

Cllr Chris Davies' Christmas decorations in St Albans. Picture: Cllr Chris DaviesCllr Chris Davies' Christmas decorations in St Albans. Picture: Cllr Chris Davies

