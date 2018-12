Bricks and rubble on roundabout near London Colney

The Bell roundabout in London Colney. Photo: Google. Archant

There are bricks and rubble on The Bell roundabout near London Colney

Police were called at 3.25pm to reports of bricks and rubble in the road near to junction 22 of the M25.