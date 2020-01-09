Plans for supported living development in St Albans refused

Plans for a supported living development in Station Road, Bricket Wood have been refused by St Albans district council. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Plans for nine supported living dwellings on the edge of Bricket Wood have been refused by St Albans councillors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Dimensions, which provides support for people with learning disabilities and autism, had applied to build the development of bungalows, flats and staff facilities, which would surround a central communal garden in Station Road.

However on Monday, January 6 members of the district council's planning committee refused to approve the plans. Councillors were told that there was a shortage of supported housing in the area, but the committee highlighted concerns about the level of detail in the application - particularly relating to the tenure of the properties.

Developments in the Green Belt need to be deemed to meet 'special circumstances', but councillors said they required additional information to decide if this was justified.