Cold War shelter in Bricket Wood listed by Historic England

PUBLISHED: 11:51 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:51 21 December 2018

The Air-raid precaution railway control centre which was built at Bricket Wood in the 1950's to operate the rail network if London was destroyed in a nuclear war. Picture: DANNY LOO

A 1954 Cold War shelter in Bricket Wood has been recognised as a Grade II-listed building.

Bricket Wood Train Station. Picture: DANNY LOOBricket Wood Train Station. Picture: DANNY LOO

Historic England took the decision to list the shelter on November 21 due to its historic and architectural value as the last remaining example of an L-type shelter.

It was designed to take over the running of the railway network from London Euston if war arose and is located between Bricket Wood station and the railway cottages.

St Albans district council portfolio holder for planning Mary Maynard said: “Our railways are a major part of our industrial and social heritage and, of course, there are many rail enthusiasts out there who are fascinated by all aspects of its history.

“I am pleased that it has now been given listed building protection, so that any modifications can only be made with consent from us.”

Planning permission was previously requested to build dwellings in replacement of the shelter.

However, this received objection over the preservation of greenbelt land and the historical value of the building.

The application was withdrawn and consequently the building was listed.

