CCTV appeal following series of fuel thefts

Police believe the man pictures may be able to help with enquries into a series of fuel thefts, one of which took place in Bricket Wood. Picture: Herts police Archant

A CCTV image has been released following a series of fuel thefts, including one in Bricket Wood.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police believe the man pictures may be able to help with enquries into a series of fuel thefts, one of which took place in Bricket Wood. Picture: Herts police Police believe the man pictures may be able to help with enquries into a series of fuel thefts, one of which took place in Bricket Wood. Picture: Herts police

Officers would like to identify the man pictured, after four offences were carried out over the last three months.

Different cars – a silver Honda and a silver/blue Vauxhall – displaying the same false number plates, have been filled up with petrol which was then not paid for.

The incidents occurred on:

• Sunday, June 7 at Elstree Hill Service Station, Elstree Hill South, Elstree – reference 41/44250/20.

• Saturday, April 25 at Texaco Primrose Hill, Kings Langley – reference 41/32971/20.

You may also want to watch:

• Saturday, April 18 at Classic Service Station, Old Watford Road, Bricket Wood – reference 41/31293/20.

• Tuesday, April 14 at Co-op Service Station, Redbourne Road, Hemel Hempstead – reference 41/30198/20.

PC Darren Arbuthnott, who is investigating, said: “Do you recognise the man pictured in the image. We’d like to identify him as we believe he may be able to help us with our enquiries into these incidents.

“If you do recognise him I’d like to hear from you, I can be contacted directly via email at darren.arbuthnott@herts.pnn.police.uk”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting the relevant reference number. If a crime is in progress or someone’s life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.