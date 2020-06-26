Advanced search

CCTV appeal following series of fuel thefts

PUBLISHED: 14:30 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 26 June 2020

Police believe the man pictures may be able to help with enquries into a series of fuel thefts, one of which took place in Bricket Wood. Picture: Herts police

Police believe the man pictures may be able to help with enquries into a series of fuel thefts, one of which took place in Bricket Wood. Picture: Herts police

Archant

A CCTV image has been released following a series of fuel thefts, including one in Bricket Wood.

Police believe the man pictures may be able to help with enquries into a series of fuel thefts, one of which took place in Bricket Wood. Picture: Herts policePolice believe the man pictures may be able to help with enquries into a series of fuel thefts, one of which took place in Bricket Wood. Picture: Herts police

Officers would like to identify the man pictured, after four offences were carried out over the last three months.

Different cars – a silver Honda and a silver/blue Vauxhall – displaying the same false number plates, have been filled up with petrol which was then not paid for.

The incidents occurred on:

• Sunday, June 7 at Elstree Hill Service Station, Elstree Hill South, Elstree – reference 41/44250/20.

• Saturday, April 25 at Texaco Primrose Hill, Kings Langley – reference 41/32971/20.

You may also want to watch:

• Saturday, April 18 at Classic Service Station, Old Watford Road, Bricket Wood – reference 41/31293/20.

• Tuesday, April 14 at Co-op Service Station, Redbourne Road, Hemel Hempstead – reference 41/30198/20.

PC Darren Arbuthnott, who is investigating, said: “Do you recognise the man pictured in the image. We’d like to identify him as we believe he may be able to help us with our enquiries into these incidents.

“If you do recognise him I’d like to hear from you, I can be contacted directly via email at darren.arbuthnott@herts.pnn.police.uk”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting the relevant reference number. If a crime is in progress or someone’s life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

St Albans and Harpenden residents cash in on driveway rentals

Driveways have been making their owners a mint across St Albans and Harpenden. Picture: Archant

Arrest made after ‘serious assault’ in St Albans

Police have cordoned off Woodland Drive following reports of a stabbing. Picture: Louise Fogerty

Green light given to reopen St Albans pubs - but is it viable?

L-R: Mandy McNeil, BID co-chair, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, MP Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson. Picture: Loudbird PR

Sofa left dumped in St Albans for two weeks

A sofa and some other rubbish has been dumped on Campfield Road, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Former Hatfield police officer charged with sexual activity with a child

A former Hatfield police officer is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates Court. Picture: Helen Drake

Most Read

St Albans and Harpenden residents cash in on driveway rentals

Driveways have been making their owners a mint across St Albans and Harpenden. Picture: Archant

Arrest made after ‘serious assault’ in St Albans

Police have cordoned off Woodland Drive following reports of a stabbing. Picture: Louise Fogerty

Green light given to reopen St Albans pubs - but is it viable?

L-R: Mandy McNeil, BID co-chair, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, MP Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson. Picture: Loudbird PR

Sofa left dumped in St Albans for two weeks

A sofa and some other rubbish has been dumped on Campfield Road, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Former Hatfield police officer charged with sexual activity with a child

A former Hatfield police officer is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates Court. Picture: Helen Drake

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Harpenden dad finds ‘harmful’ choking hazard in M&S peanut packet

Antonio Di Giacinto's son almost swallowed a piece of string found inside a packet of M&S peanuts bought in Harpenden. Picture: Antonio Di Giacinto

CCTV appeal following series of fuel thefts

Police believe the man pictures may be able to help with enquries into a series of fuel thefts, one of which took place in Bricket Wood. Picture: Herts police

Herts Ad Sunday League: Double memories for King Harry but heartbreak in elusive search for Cell Barnes

King Harry lifted the Division Four title in 2009 on their way to the league and cup double. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Suspected fraudulent grant applications investigated by St Albans Council

St Albans District Council is investigating eight applications for COVID-19 grants which are believed to be fraudulent. Picture: PIXABAY/For Illustrative Purposes

Children’s Hospice Week reveals incredible work of Rennie Grove Hospice Care in the face of COVID-19 pandemic

Max (right), who lives with an undiagnosed genetic disorder meaning he needs constant care, has received support from Rennie Grove’s Children’s Hospice at Home team for two years. Picture: Rennie Grove