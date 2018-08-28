Advanced search

Three time cancer survivor hosting charity music event in Bricket Wood

PUBLISHED: 11:19 24 January 2019

Bricket Wood musician Alex Scott.

A songwriter and three time cancer survivor is holding a music event for charity.

Bricket Wood performer Alex Scott is holding the event as part of a mission to raise £10,000 for Cancer Research UK over the coming year.

There will be a raffle prizes, an auction and ten acts performing in an open mic style, including The Ukelele Sunshine Band, Beth Perman, Keith Moore, Andrew Clewlow, Mark and Gary Scott, Roger Kiesa, Grace McGuigan, Wiggzaro, and Phoenix Hawkins.

It is a cause close to Alex’s heart because he has battled through three separate bouts of cancer. The first diagnosis came in 1989 when Alex was 34.

He was given a 50 per cent chance of surviving the tumours in his lymph system, called Hodgkin’s Disease, and was the only one out of several patients being treated at the time to survive the daily doses of chemotherapy and radiotherapy .

In 2014 he was diagnosed with skin cancer and in 2015 prostate cancer.

Alex kicked off his fundraising year by releasing a song called Me And The Big C, with all proceeds to be donated to Cancer Research UK.

He said: “I have always been a fighter and I just don’t want to lay down and accept it. I want to do something about it and because I have had it three times I want to tell people that they don’t have to lay down and accept it either - they can do something about it.”

Alex believes his positivity and pragmatic attitude to the terminal conditions has been a great help getting through the illness.

He is still suffering with the consequences of his most recent prostate cancer diagnosis.

Lyrics from Me And The Big C include: “I don’t know why you keep chasing, because I won’t be leaving easily.

“You nearly caught me a couple of times but I’m still here writing my songs, I’ll still be around for a little bit yet.”

It is available to download on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.

Cancer Research UK fund scientists, doctors and nurses working to beat the illness and provide information about it to the public.

The music event will take place on January 26 at The Blackboy Pub on Old Watford Road from 9pm.

Donate to Alex at fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/alex-scott-music-me-and-the-big-c

