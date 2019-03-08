Advanced search

Three-time Bricket Wood cancer survivor organising charity concert

PUBLISHED: 13:54 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 09 July 2019

Bricket Wood musician Alex Scott.

Bricket Wood musician Alex Scott.

Archant

A musician and three-time cancer survivor has organised a fundraising concert for Cancer Research UK.

Alex Scott, from Bricket Wood, will be hosting this musical fundraiser in the hopes of raising even more money for Cancer Research UK.

Having survived Hodgkin's disease, skin cancer, and prostate cancer, Alex is hoping to reach £10,000 for Cancer Research within this year. So far, he is almost half way to this sum.

The concert will feature St Albans-based rock and blues band The Beatin' Hearts, as well as comedy acts, musical guests, a buffet and an auction and raffle.

Regarding the campaign so far, Alex said: "We could always do with more support.

"People have been very generous and supportive so far."

The event takes place on July 13 at the Bricket Wood Social Club. Entrance is £10 on the door.

Donate to Alex at fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/alex-scott-music-me-and-the-big-c

