Brexit turmoil: How are St Albans and Harpenden MPs casting their votes?

PUBLISHED: 12:33 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 29 March 2019

Anne Main.

Anne Main.

Archant

With Brexit uncertainty dominating headlines around the country, MPs are holding votes left, right and centre in an attempt to shed some light on the situation.

Hitchin and Harpenden conservative candidate Bim Afolami

On March 27, MPs were given eight distinct choices, which included if they would like to leave the EU without a deal on April 12, remain in the single market with or without a temporary customs union, change Prime Minister Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement, cancel Brexit, hold a People’s Vote, or ask for a two year tariff-free trade arrangement.

However, none of these options received a Parliamentary majority and the future of Britain’s membership is still unclear.

But how did St Albans MP Anne Main or Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami cast their vote?

Mrs Main, who campaigned to Leave during the 2016 referendum, supported just two of the proposals - a No Deal Brexit and the two year arrangement.

She has been contacted for comment.

Mr Afolami voted against four of the options - he did not want a No Deal exit, changes to the Withdrawal Agreement, Brexit to be cancelled, or a second referendum. He backed remaining in the single market with or without a temporary customs union, and abstained from voting both on seeking a UK-wide cutoms union and the standstill two-year arrangement.

Bim said: “I have always supported the Prime Minister’s Withdrawal Agreement and will vote for it again if it comes back for a third vote. However there is a chance that it does not return, or that it will be defeated again. That’s why last night [March 27] I voted for two alternatives so that we can leave the EU in an orderly manner.

“The Common Market 2.0 proposal would mean we leave the EU as soon as possible, but would do so without crashing our economy or cutting off our deep links with Europe.”

He said he wants to break this “Parliamentary deadlock”: “I could never support a No Deal Brexit and have voted against such an outcome, however to make this a reality Parliament needs to vote for a deal so we can leave the EU in an orderly manner.”

Another Brexit vote has been scheduled for today (March 29).

