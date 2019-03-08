Advanced search

Experts hold Brexit Q&A in Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 11:50 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 24 September 2019

Harpenden Public Halls. Picture: St Albans District Council

A public meeting to discuss Brexit is being held in Harpenden on Thursday evening.

The cross party event by Harpenden for Europe on Thursday, September 26 at Harpenden Public Hall will enable people to question local experts on what is likely to happen in the event of a No Deal or other Brexit.

A team of six experts in areas such as the climate, NHS, pharmacy, farming and young people will form a panel and there will be a question and answer session.

Harpenden for Europe is a cross-party organisation affiliated to the European Movement and the People's Vote campaign. They welcome audience members from all parties and all viewpoints on Brexit and our relationship with the European Union.

Doors will open at 7pm, and the event itself will take place between 7.30pm and 9.30pm.

Entrance is free and tickets can be booked at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/so-what-does-no-deal-mean-for-us-tickets-68726184869

