News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Job joy at car dealership for Ollie

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 12:50 PM November 23, 2021
Ollie is excited to start working at Romans in St Albans.

Ollie Bannister is excited to start working at Romans in St Albans. Gary O'Brien of Get Up and Go (left) and owner of Romans John Falletta celebrate with him. - Credit: Romans St Albans

A St Albans support worker wants to highlight prejudice around employing people with autism and Asperger's. 

Gary O'Brien of Get Up and Go said that having supported St Albans resident Ollie Bannister for three years, both have found it frustrating not being able to find him a job.

Twenty-six year old Ollie lives independently at Camphill Village Trust in Catherine Street with their support.

After years of job-searching, Ollie started working yesterday as a trainee valet and driver at Romans car dealership in St Albans.

Ollie said: "It's been life changing and I finally feel I’m part of a team! Working around supercars is my dream job and I can’t wait to learn more about looking after them!"

Gary said: "I feel this needs to be highlighted as it’s taken us two years to find Ollie paid work. It would be great if more local businesses took note and offered opportunities to young adults with learning disabilities."

Owner of Romans John Falletta said: "We could see Ollie's passion and knowledge of supercars -  it is great to have him as part of the team!"

Most Read

  1. 1 St Albans road closures decision: Everything you need to know
  2. 2 In Pictures: Christmas Cracker event returns to St Albans
  3. 3 Witnesses sought for St Albans hit and run
  1. 4 Strictly Come Dancing couple inspire St Albans deaf pupils
  2. 5 Property Spotlight: See inside this £1,275,000 family home in Fleetville, St Albans
  3. 6 St Albans store holding charity raffle for elderly
  4. 7 Simply Red to play Hatfield Park concert as part of summer 2022 tour
  5. 8 St Albans theatre retains some Covid measures for winter months
  6. 9 Search for jewellery after Bricket Wood burglary
  7. 10 Head's quacking idea to encourage fitness
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Areas of Hertfordshire have seen some of the biggest increases in agent enquiries and online searche

Hong Kong buyers help boost St Albans' sellers' market

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Deryane Tadd opened The Dressing Room in 2005.

Hertfordshire County Council

Shop-owner: 'Hare-brained road closures are affecting my online business'

Charles Thomson

person
Armed police point their guns at the door of Eddie Croasdell's flat.

Exclusive

Dad's trauma after armed police raid his home by mistake

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Matthew Woods carried out a robbery at a St Albans petrol station wielding a meat cleaver.

Man with meat cleaver jailed for petrol station robbery

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon