Job joy at car dealership for Ollie

Ollie Bannister is excited to start working at Romans in St Albans. Gary O'Brien of Get Up and Go (left) and owner of Romans John Falletta celebrate with him. - Credit: Romans St Albans

A St Albans support worker wants to highlight prejudice around employing people with autism and Asperger's.

Gary O'Brien of Get Up and Go said that having supported St Albans resident Ollie Bannister for three years, both have found it frustrating not being able to find him a job.

Twenty-six year old Ollie lives independently at Camphill Village Trust in Catherine Street with their support.

After years of job-searching, Ollie started working yesterday as a trainee valet and driver at Romans car dealership in St Albans.

Ollie said: "It's been life changing and I finally feel I’m part of a team! Working around supercars is my dream job and I can’t wait to learn more about looking after them!"

Gary said: "I feel this needs to be highlighted as it’s taken us two years to find Ollie paid work. It would be great if more local businesses took note and offered opportunities to young adults with learning disabilities."

Owner of Romans John Falletta said: "We could see Ollie's passion and knowledge of supercars - it is great to have him as part of the team!"