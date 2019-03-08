St Albans boy rides to class on his horse for World Book Day

Jake as 'The Horse and his Boy' from The Chronicles of Narnia Archant

A boy went all out for World Book Day by riding his horse to his St Albans primary school.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jake Woodland, and his horse Smokey, together portrayed one of the books from The Chronicles of Narnia, The Horse and his Boy.

Eight-year-old Jake rode Smokey from his home in Woollam Crescent all the way up to his classroom door at Margaret Wix School in high Oaks.

The horse in the book is a white war horse called Bree.

Mum Polly said: “It’s a bit unusual getting to ride a pony into school! There were lots of smiling faces.”

Headteacher Damien Johnston said: “We want to bring reading to life. That’s why I agreed to it. It was great for the children to develop their understanding of characters from different times.

“Reading has the power to take children to places that they may not experience in real life.”