Advanced search

St Albans eight-year-old gets black belt in Taekwon-Do

PUBLISHED: 09:29 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:34 08 October 2019

Deacon Osborne passed his black belt in Colney Heath aged just eight. Picture: Supplied

Deacon Osborne passed his black belt in Colney Heath aged just eight. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A St Albans boy aged just eight achieved his black belt in martial arts.

Deacon Osborne was awarded his black belt on September 28 in Colney Heath village hall.

You may also want to watch:

Hatfield-based Senior Master Kim Anderson 8th Dan has been teaching Taekwon-Do for 40 years, and said he has never awarded a black belt to such a young student. One boy of eleven was the previous youngest and that was more than 30 years ago.

Kim said: "I do not normally start students at the age of five but Deacon proved his potential at his first trial lesson and his attitude has not changed since the day he started.

"The highly coveted black belt is not easy to earn and Deacon proved his worth in passing both the written and practical tests.

"His result is a true reflection of the amount of effort and hard work that Deacon applies to his Taekwon-Do and I am extremely proud to award this to Deacon at the age of just eight."

Most Read

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Four people arrested at Luton Airport under Terrorism Act

Four people have been arrested at Luton Airport under the Terrorism Act. Picture: Luton Airport

Pizza-geddon! St Albans couple ‘shocked’ by state of Harpenden Pizza Express ahead of daughter’s party

Pizza Express

Car crashes into a tree leaving man trapped inside

Police and fire have attended a crash in House Lane, St Albans. Picture: Archant

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson visits St Albans

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson (centre) with local business owners (L-R) The Robin Hood owner Jim Pratt, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, St Albans Liberal Democrats p​arliamentary s​pokesperson Daisy Cooper, Cositas owner Emma Bustamante, Cerimonia owner Helen Searle and Chloe James owner Donna Nichol. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Four people arrested at Luton Airport under Terrorism Act

Four people have been arrested at Luton Airport under the Terrorism Act. Picture: Luton Airport

Pizza-geddon! St Albans couple ‘shocked’ by state of Harpenden Pizza Express ahead of daughter’s party

Pizza Express

Car crashes into a tree leaving man trapped inside

Police and fire have attended a crash in House Lane, St Albans. Picture: Archant

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson visits St Albans

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson (centre) with local business owners (L-R) The Robin Hood owner Jim Pratt, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, St Albans Liberal Democrats p​arliamentary s​pokesperson Daisy Cooper, Cositas owner Emma Bustamante, Cerimonia owner Helen Searle and Chloe James owner Donna Nichol. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Home is where the Harp is: Harpenden beat Felixstowe in another Woollams win

Adam Cole picked up an assist in Harpenden's win over Felixstowe. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans eight-year-old gets black belt in Taekwon-Do

Deacon Osborne passed his black belt in Colney Heath aged just eight. Picture: Supplied

Alfie Aldridge leads the way as Verulam Reallymoving enjoy visits to the podium in the Central Cyclo-cross League

Verulam Reallymoving's Alfie Aldridge on the top step of the podium at the Central Cyclo-cross League meeting in Kettering. Picture: KEITH PERRY

Property Spotlight: A detached home close to top Harpenden schools

Townsend Lane, Harpenden. Picture: Whittaker & Co

Shock defeat sends Colney Heath out of the Spartan South Midlands League Challenge Trophy

George Devine got Colney Heaths only goal at Old Bradwell United. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists