Boy jailed for nine years after St Albans stabbing

A 15-year-old boy who stabbed another teenager during exam celebrations in Verulamium Park, St Albans, has been jailed for nine years.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, attacked a 16-year-old boy from London Colney on June 15 last year.

It happened during a GCSE exam results celebration at the park, with the attack inflicting such grievous injuries that the victim had to be airlifted to hospital.

Having undergone emergency surgery to repair his gallbladder and his stomach, the victim has now recovered.

The thug, who was 14 when the incident happened, was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court today, after a week long trial last year, for grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article and actual bodily harm.

Judge Michael Kay QC also took into account two other indictments of violent robbery, which happened in December 2017 and January 2018.

He pleaded guilty to those crimes at the first opportunity.

The 15-year-old was given nine years’ imprisonment with a three-year licence period - meaning he may spend a maximum of 12 years in jail.