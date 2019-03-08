Teenager arrested after woman allegedly attacked in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 13:27 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 19 June 2019
A teenager has been arrested after a woman was allegedly attacked in St Albans.
At about midday yesterday, a woman was allegedly assaulted on Grosvenor Road.
Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service cared for a cut on the woman's hand, and she was taken to hospital for further treatment.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested at St Albans City Station on suspicion of assault.