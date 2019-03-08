Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Teenager arrested after woman allegedly attacked in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 13:27 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 19 June 2019

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested.

Archant

A teenager has been arrested after a woman was allegedly attacked in St Albans.

You may also want to watch:

At about midday yesterday, a woman was allegedly assaulted on Grosvenor Road.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service cared for a cut on the woman's hand, and she was taken to hospital for further treatment.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested at St Albans City Station on suspicion of assault.

Most Read

‘Despicable’ Harpenden rugby coach jailed for ‘sexting’ young girls

Harpenden rugby coach Gavin Lendon was jailed for 12 months today after admitting to grooming two teenage girls. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans tree to remain protected despite ‘damaging parked cars’

A tree: Picture: stock

Radlett named as one of UK’s priciest property hotspots

The average asking price in Radlett was £1,125,671 during May. Picture: Danny Loo

Woman collapses in St Albans centre

St Peter's Street. Picture: Google Maps

Renovation work to ease congestion at St Albans City Station to start soon

An artist's impression of the Ridgmont Road entrance, after the works are finished. Picture: Thameslink

Most Read

‘Despicable’ Harpenden rugby coach jailed for ‘sexting’ young girls

Harpenden rugby coach Gavin Lendon was jailed for 12 months today after admitting to grooming two teenage girls. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans tree to remain protected despite ‘damaging parked cars’

A tree: Picture: stock

Radlett named as one of UK’s priciest property hotspots

The average asking price in Radlett was £1,125,671 during May. Picture: Danny Loo

Woman collapses in St Albans centre

St Peter's Street. Picture: Google Maps

Renovation work to ease congestion at St Albans City Station to start soon

An artist's impression of the Ridgmont Road entrance, after the works are finished. Picture: Thameslink

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Teenager arrested after woman allegedly attacked in St Albans

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested.

St Albans Podcast: Find out about 10th annual festival in tribute to entrepreneur

What's on the St Albans Podcast for June 19? Picture: Danny Smith

Woman collapses in St Albans centre

St Peter's Street. Picture: Google Maps

Old Albanian start new season at home after National Two South fixture details announced

Old Albanian's coach Gavin Hogg. Picture: KARYN HADDON

St Albans Roman hypocaust targeted by vandals

The vandalism of the St Albans hypocaust. Picture: SADC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists