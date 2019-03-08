Teenager arrested after woman allegedly attacked in St Albans

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested. Archant

A teenager has been arrested after a woman was allegedly attacked in St Albans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

At about midday yesterday, a woman was allegedly assaulted on Grosvenor Road.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service cared for a cut on the woman's hand, and she was taken to hospital for further treatment.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested at St Albans City Station on suspicion of assault.