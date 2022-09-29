News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Foodbank fundraisers jumping for joy

Laura Bill

Published: 12:01 PM September 29, 2022
((BOUNCE)) Chiswell Green held a charity class for St Albans and District Food Bank.

((BOUNCE)) Chiswell Green held a charity class for St Albans and District Food Bank. - Credit: Sophie Harrison

A trampoline fitness group held a non-stop, two hour, back-to-back class to support the district foodbank.

((BOUNCE)) Chiswell Green ran a charity class to raise money for the St Albans and District Food Bank, a charity chosen by members, who completed a session of high intensity cardio on mini-trampolines at Greenwood Park Community Centre.

Organiser Sophie Harrison said: "We raised £1.145 in total and all money was donated by our local community, friends, family and colleagues. 

"We are so proud of what our attendees have achieved. They were really nervous leading up to the event but they all did an amazing job and worked really hard to raise such an incredible amount of money. We couldn’t be prouder."

You can still support their efforts at gofundme.com/f/bounce-xl

