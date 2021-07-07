Video

Published: 2:44 PM July 7, 2021

St Albans' Paolo Richards was surprised at his home by BOTB’s Christian Williams with a new Mercedes car and £15,000 in cash. - Credit: Supplied by Nathan Rous PR

A St Albans man working two jobs to save for a mortgage has scooped a new £51,000 Mercedes car plus £15,000 in cash in a competition.

Paolo Richards, 24, was in total disbelief after winning a Mercedes hot-hatch and a suitcase full of cash with online dream car and lifestyle competitions company BOTB.

He was ambushed at his St Albans home by BOTB presenter Christian Williams and struggled to keep his emotions in check, grabbing his chest, slumping to his knees, and finally sitting on the floor to take it all in.

You can watch the video of the big surprise below.

Best of the Best (BOTB) hands over the keys to two stunning cars each week as well as a lifestyle prize.

The company, listed on the stock market, was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away more than £43m-worth of prizes so far.

Paolo was handed the keys to a Mercedes-AMG A45 S in the company’s midweek car giveaway, just moments after finishing a night shift. Partner Lucy managed to keep the win secret.

“What? I actually won? I can’t feel my legs!” said Paolo, who works for Royal Mail as well as driving delivery shifts.

St Albans' Paolo Richards won a £51,000 Mercedes-AMG A45 S and £15,000 in cash from BOTB. - Credit: Supplied by Nathan Rous PR

And after being given a tour of the car, Paolo was drooling over its 415bhp performance.

“It’s an awesome car on another level,” he said.

“I think I’ll get it in brushed silver, and the interior is next level. Mercedes interiors are incredible – just look at the bucket seats!”

The real shock came when he opened the boot to find £15,000 in cash.

“Wow – look at all the £50 notes,” he stuttered.

“This is absolutely surreal. We’re saving for a mortgage at the minute so this is going to be a massive help!”

Christian, who surprises the BOTB winners each week, said: “What a great win for such a wonderful guy.

"Paolo is working his socks off to buy a house so it’s even more special when you can give someone their dream car and a deposit for a dream house all at the same time.”

BOTB first opened at Heathrow Airport in 1999, with Daveeda Shaheen scooping the first prize.

Based in Fulham, BOTB clocked up its 500th winner in 2019 and many winners continue to play, convinced they have the Midas touch.