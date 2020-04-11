Advanced search

Bomb squad safely detonate First World War shell in Harpenden playing field

PUBLISHED: 18:13 11 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:13 11 April 2020

The bomb safely detonated what was thought to be a First World War shell in Harpenden. Picture: Kim Black-Totham

The bomb safely detonated what was thought to be a First World War shell in Harpenden. Picture: Kim Black-Totham

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team have carried out a safe detonation of what is believed to be a First World War shell in a Harpenden school field.

Police are urging residents of Harpenden and surrounding villages not to be alarmed if they heard the loud bang this afternoon.

The shell was found in the garage of a property off Stewart Road earlier today,

The EOD team carried out the detonation process on the nearby St George’s School playing field, with local police officers in attendance to ensure the safety of the public.

