Mental Health Week: enjoy a cuppa with Bob Golding

Published: 7:31 AM May 10, 2021

Panto legend Bob Golding will be joining It's OK To Say charity founder Stacey Turner to host a cuppa and chat morning at the Cathedral Café for Mental Health Awareness Week.

Bob said: “I do feel that there’s never been a more relevant time to discuss our mental health issues with one another. I am certain that the last year has highlighted issues that some of us didn’t even know we had so it’s imperative that we are for each other.

"Three things I’ve learned about my own mental health is that I had never addressed it seriously before lockdown. It helps tremendously to talk and it’s manageable.”

It's OK To Say founder Stacey Turner and the charity's mascot. - Credit: Stacey Turner

Stacey added: “Please pop in and say hi to us! Bring the kids for a pic with our mascot bear and for a balloon, plus your pooch for a treat. We will be in our aprons ready for a laugh and a chat.

“It’s a gentle and reassuring reminder that everyone has mental health and how important it is to consider and look after our mental well-being on a daily basis.”

The event takes place from 9.30am-12 noon on Friday May 14.