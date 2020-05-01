Advanced search

St Albans Cathedral lit up in NHS blue as bells ring out during Clap for Carers

PUBLISHED: 17:07 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 01 May 2020

St Albans Cathedral was illuminated in NHS blue.

St Albans’ iconic Cathedral was illuminated in NHS blue as the bells rang out to join the nation’s Clap for Carers.

Although the Cathedral is closed to the public, the team worked behind the scenes to ensure it paid tribute to frontline NHS staff, carers and key workers.

The Dean of St Albans, the Very Revd Dr Jeffrey John said: “We are very glad we can play our bells remotely and light up the Cathedral in blue on Thursday evenings, as a sign of appreciation and thanks on behalf of the whole community. We are moved by all those who are working selflessly to help others, especially staff in the NHS and care homes, those who keep our shops, transport and deliveries going, and people who simply go out of their way to make sure their neighbours are safe and cared for. This is a hard time, but it really does bring out the best in people, and we all want to say thank you.”

Cllr Mandy McNeil, district council portfolio holder for business, culture and tourism added: “The stunning images of our historic St Albans Cathedral lit up in blue, going out to the world on social media, combined with the sound of bells ringing out across our city, brought/brings our community even closer together to honour the hard work and sacrifice of our front line key workers, the NHS and carers .”

And county councillor Annie Brewster, executive deputy member for public health and prevention, said, “There can be no better sound to bring our city together than St Albans Cathedral’s bells. It is immensely fitting that the bells in the 11th century tower give thanks to our heroic key workers. At such an anxious time, the reassurance from a landmark that has witnessed and survived challenging times over thousands of years is wonderful. What is more, 21st century technology allows the additional impressive visual homage of NHS blue floodlighting. Fabulous.”

