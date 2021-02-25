Blooming Burnham flower tributes 'spread love not lurgies'

Published: 12:10 PM February 25, 2021 Updated: 12:18 PM February 25, 2021

Residents of Burnham Road, St Albans have been revealing flower-based windows each day, comparing it to a spring-like advent calendar - Credit: Lisa Clavering

People living in a St Albans road have come together to brighten up the often dark month of February with a floral street-wide initiative.

After a successful advent window event - which saw a different festive-themed window unveiled every day in the run up to Christmas - Burnham Road resident Belinda Pullan decided to bring cheer to her neighbourhood with daily flower tributes.

Known as Blooming Burnham, every day in February, someone reveals a flower-based window - Credit: Lisa Clavering

Ann Beardsmore, who lives on Burnham Road, said: “What cheer it brings to see all the flowers in people’s windows.

"It's a great way to bring our little street together and moments of pleasure to my days. It’s even motivated me to buy a hanging basket and fill some window boxes ready for spring”



Another Burnham Road occupant, Anne B, added: “Apart from brightening up the road, people are giving each other so much encouragement through it - particularly important during a time of pandemic!”

"It’s providing something really nice for people to look at on their daily walks and some camaraderie among us too." - Credit: Lisa Clavering

“Burnham Road has a great community spirit, and it’s been lovely seeing our street 'garden' springing up with so many houses taking part," Isabel Martorell said. "It’s brought some much needed February cheer for us all.”



Aroshini Holsborough said: “Blooming Burnham was a wonderful initiative on the back of our living advent window idea, thanks to some key people on this street who are so good at getting people on board and uniting us via a simple but effective neighbourly gesture.

"A really nice way to get us working together and talking together, and it was light relief in these serious times.”

Everyone interpreted the floral theme in different ways - Credit: Lisa Clavering



Lisa Clavering, who informed the Herts Ad of the month-long initiative, added: “My young boys and I are really enjoying spotting all the different displays. Everyone has been so creative, and it makes our local walks so much more fun, looking out for the latest addition.

