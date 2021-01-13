Blocked drain at St Albans junction still not cleared months after it was first reported

Published: 8:45 AM January 13, 2021

A blocked drain causes rainwater to pool at the junction of Alma Road and Victoria Road in St Albans. - Credit: Matt Adams

A blocked drain which overflows whenever it rains is unlikely to be repaired any time soon.

The blockage, at the junction of Victoria Road and Alma Road, St Albans, causes rainwater to create a massive puddle which risks splashing people waiting at the crossing.

A spokesperson for Herts county council, which is responsible for the drain, said: "Surface water drainage systems are maintained through a cyclical gully cleansing programme and ad-hoc maintenance. Occasionally drains may become heavily silted up and are unable to be cleansed as part of the cyclical programme. When this happens a follow-up visit is often required to manually dig the gully out.

"Alma Road, where the flooding issue was reported, is on an 18-month cleansing schedule. The gully at this location was last attended on August 18 and identified as being blocked and requiring a manual dig-out. This work was added to our rolling programme of manual dig-outs and will be completed when our schedule allows."