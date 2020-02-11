St Albans chef apprentice attends hospitality showcase at House of Commons

Chef apprentice Alfie Kavanagh with St Albans MP Daisy Cooper. Archant

An apprentice from St Albans was invited to the House of Commons for the fourth annual Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alfie Kavanagh, chef apprentice at The Blackberry Jack in St Brelades Place, met local MP Daisy Cooper, who commended his contribution to hospitality and his part in changing the perception of the industry.

You may also want to watch:

The Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase displays the vibrant pub, bar, brewing, hotel and casual dining sectors, and aims to highlight the job opportunities available to young people, as well as challenging the negative perception of careers in the hospitality industry.

The reception saw more than 200 representatives from the hospitality industry and MPs from across the UK come together to celebrate the burgeoning sector, lifted up by the dedication of young apprentices thriving within the companies that they work.

Businesses attending also had the opportunity to highlight their current staff shortages, and urge the government to do more to bridge the disconnect between high street job losses and the burgeoning hospitality industry.