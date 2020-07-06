Advanced search

Wheathampstead campaigners create ‘beautiful’ Black Lives Matter living art piece

PUBLISHED: 17:07 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:32 06 July 2020

Campaigners came together to create this living art piece at Marford Playing Fields in Wheathampstead in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: CineCloud/www.cinecloud.co.uk

Campaigners came together to create this living art piece at Marford Playing Fields in Wheathampstead in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: CineCloud/www.cinecloud.co.uk

The people of Wheathampstead and surrounding towns and villages came together on Sunday to create a Black Lives Matter living art piece.

The Black Lives Matter event in Wheathampstead took place on Sunday and invited participants to come together for conversation about the issue of racism. Picture: Anastasia JohnsonThe Black Lives Matter event in Wheathampstead took place on Sunday and invited participants to come together for conversation about the issue of racism. Picture: Anastasia Johnson

Co-organiser Jessica Smith described the event as ‘beautiful’, as around 60 people turned up at the Marford Playing Fields to show their support for the movement.

She told the Herts Ad: “It was beautiful! More people showed up than I thought would. Being such a small village, I assumed we would only have 30 people maybe.

Around 60 people turned up for the Wheathampstead Black Lives Matter living art piece at Marford Playing Fields. Picture: Anastasia JohnsonAround 60 people turned up for the Wheathampstead Black Lives Matter living art piece at Marford Playing Fields. Picture: Anastasia Johnson

“Everyone was in really great spirits. The weather helped and was definitely working in our favour.

“People were having conversations about everything from systemic racism to religion. Topics that are usually frowned upon were completely welcome and everyone was taking part in getting to know their neighbours.

Around 60 people turned up for the Wheathampstead Black Lives Matter living art piece at Marford Playing Fields. Picture: Anastasia JohnsonAround 60 people turned up for the Wheathampstead Black Lives Matter living art piece at Marford Playing Fields. Picture: Anastasia Johnson

“I loved that it was a judgement free, safe space for everyone. We had many races join together for a good cause!”

Partipants were asked to bring umbrellas to spell out BLM from a birds-eye view, which was captured with with a drone camera on the day.

Around 60 people turned up for the Wheathampstead Black Lives Matter living art piece at Marford Playing Fields. Picture: Robin DabareAround 60 people turned up for the Wheathampstead Black Lives Matter living art piece at Marford Playing Fields. Picture: Robin Dabare

People were also invited to stay for a picnic and discussion.

Participants were invited to stay for a picnic and coverse about the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Robin DabareParticipants were invited to stay for a picnic and coverse about the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Robin Dabare

Campaigners came together to create this living art piece at Marford Playing Fields in Wheathampstead in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: CineCloud/www.cinecloud.co.ukCampaigners came together to create this living art piece at Marford Playing Fields in Wheathampstead in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: CineCloud/www.cinecloud.co.uk

Participants were invited to stay for a picnic and coverse about the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Robin DabareParticipants were invited to stay for a picnic and coverse about the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Robin Dabare

Campaigners created the letters BLM from a birdseye view and stood in silence to reflect. Picture: Robin DabareCampaigners created the letters BLM from a birdseye view and stood in silence to reflect. Picture: Robin Dabare

Around 60 people turned up for the Wheathampstead Black Lives Matter living art piece at Marford Playing Fields. Picture: Robin DabareAround 60 people turned up for the Wheathampstead Black Lives Matter living art piece at Marford Playing Fields. Picture: Robin Dabare

