Wheathampstead campaigners create ‘beautiful’ Black Lives Matter living art piece

Campaigners came together to create this living art piece at Marford Playing Fields in Wheathampstead in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: CineCloud/www.cinecloud.co.uk Archant

The people of Wheathampstead and surrounding towns and villages came together on Sunday to create a Black Lives Matter living art piece.

Co-organiser Jessica Smith described the event as ‘beautiful’, as around 60 people turned up at the Marford Playing Fields to show their support for the movement.

She told the Herts Ad: “It was beautiful! More people showed up than I thought would. Being such a small village, I assumed we would only have 30 people maybe.

“Everyone was in really great spirits. The weather helped and was definitely working in our favour.

“People were having conversations about everything from systemic racism to religion. Topics that are usually frowned upon were completely welcome and everyone was taking part in getting to know their neighbours.

“I loved that it was a judgement free, safe space for everyone. We had many races join together for a good cause!”

Partipants were asked to bring umbrellas to spell out BLM from a birds-eye view, which was captured with with a drone camera on the day.

People were also invited to stay for a picnic and discussion.

