Black History Month Market coming to St Albans

PUBLISHED: 16:48 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 20 October 2020

Carmen Richards (pictured) hopes that the Black Lives Matter Market will showcase and celebrate St Albans' diversity. Picture: Anastasia Johnson

A Black History Month market is coming to St Albans on Friday.

Carmen Richards – of Carmen’s Caribbean Kitchen – is running the event for the Black Lives Matter movement, and it will take place alongside the BID market in the city centre.

Carmen, who has been a resident of St Albans her entire life, said that she’s seen many changes in the community – and wants to celebrate the city’s diversity.

She added: “This is such a great way to get people aware of the great businesses we have to offer in the black community.

“I have wanted to do an Afro/Caribbean market for many years, but it always fell on deaf ears,” she continued, hoping that there will be more interest this year.

The idea was initially thought up after the death of George Floyd in May, and is happening in October to coincide with Black History Month.

The market will comprise of a variety of stalls, including African clothing, vegan food and charity vendors.

For more information about the Black Lives Matter movement in St Albans, visit their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

