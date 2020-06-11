Black Lives Matter march set for St Albans

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest outside the US Embassy in London. The protest follows the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, US, this week which has seen a police officer charged with third-degree murder. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Campaigners are set to take to the streets of St Albans tomorrow in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The parade – organised by Sanya Qayyum – will begin from the entrance of Verulamium Park at 7pm, following speeches.

Participants are encouraged to wear appropriate PPE and practise social distancing – there will be four metre distancing, with marshals ensuring everyone’s safety.

The march was initially expected to begin at the Morrisons in Hatfield Road and to continue towards St Peter’s Street, however due to a high level of interest, the location was moved.

Protests and demonstations have been ongoing across the UK following the tragic death of George Floyd in the US.

A video of Mr Floyd’s death – which happened as a result of a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes – sparked outrage and calls for an end to racism across the world.

Wheathampstead United Against Racism also surfaced as a result of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

The group has planned to start a Black Lives Matter snake at Hilldyke Park starting on Sunday, and invites people to add painted stones. It is also in talks with the library regarding a story hour.

Those taking part in the march in St Albans should arrive for 6.30pm for a 7pm start.