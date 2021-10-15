Black History Month: 'I am connected to the world by a multitude of threads'
St Albans BID ranger Herbert Agyemang-Duah has lived in St Albans for 27 years, having moved here from Ghana.
He is a regular figure around the city centre, helping stallholders on BID markets and generally keeping St Albans clean and tidy.
He said: "I have lived in several countries and was schooled across three continents. I spent 16 years in Kumasi in Ghana but travelled a lot.
"Initially I came from humble conditions; the stifling humidity, the dystopian stench, horrid conditions but there was always humour and humility though poverty was the norm.
"I could never love a particular country or caste of people over another. I am not into provincialism. Unlike the jingoist flag waver dangled by a few sturdy garbed ropes I am connected to the world by a multitude of threads."
Herbert said he loves being around people and the day-to-day energy of the city.
