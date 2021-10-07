Black History Month: 'I take great pleasure in sharing my heritage with anyone who wants to learn more'
- Credit: Jalisa Banton
As part of our ongoing coverage of Black History Month, the Herts Ad has been telling the stories of different black people from across our district.
Jalisa Banton moved to London Colney five years ago with her partner and son and says she loves the community spirit in the village.
She set up her business, Puppy Yoga, after the birth of her second child in order to promote positive mental health and to offer a way to de-stress after a stressful day.
She runs classes where participants take part in yoga while also experiencing the cute fluffy puppy love of French bulldogs.
She believes Black History Month is extremely important: "It is a time that allows me to reflect and embrace everything that has made me who I am.
You may also want to watch:
"It gives me time to remember the struggles and strengths of my ancestors, providing me with confidence and pride to achieve.
"It is also an important time to support the contributions that black people have made to the infrastructure of the country, and thus encouraging tolerance."
Most Read
- 1 St Albans road closures decision 'must be unanimous', says highways chief
- 2 Vote for your favourite restaurant in Chamber of Commerce poll
- 3 Who are the winners of this year's Civic Society Awards?
- 4 Fantastic memories at last for St Albans athletes as London Marathon finally returns
- 5 Harpenden burglary: Can you help crack this crime?
- 6 The latest court results for the St Albans area
- 7 Car theft suspects arrested as part of police sting
- 8 St Albans school responds to Everard and Nessa murders with workshops for boys
- 9 St Albans band Friendly Fires launch attack on Prime Minister
- 10 Comment: London mega mansions leave Herts homes in the shade
Jalisa, who is also a qualified primary school teacher, said she is proud of who she is and everything that has shaped her journey.
She added: "I take great pleasure in sharing my heritage with anyone who wants to learn more. I feel that it is very important on a personal level to understand where you come from as it helps to shape who you are and provides a sense of self-worth.
"I would consider myself a strong, black woman and believe that this a benefit rather than a hinderance. Despite my strength, I do unfortunately often experience negative attitudes towards my race but feel that education is needed to further express how negative comments can impact the lives of others and to quash any misconceptions."
To find out about puppy yoga go to www.puppyyogacompany.co.uk