Black History Month: 'We have come a long way but we are still not there yet'

Published: 12:11 PM October 6, 2021

As part of our ongoing coverage of Black History Month, the Herts Ad has been telling the stories of different black people from across our district and discussing issues that matter to them.

Addiction psychologist and mum-of-three Jojo Godfrey shared her thoughts on the annual celebration of black culture.

Jojo, who lives in St Albans, said: "I think Black History Month is a wonderful idea as it wasn’t really celebrated when I was growing up and it is good for the younger generation to learn about their heritage.`

"I am very proud of my heritage as there are so many black people who have contributed to the way Britain has manifested."

Regarding attitudes to race she said: "We have come a long way but we are still not there yet. A lot of the time racism is institutional and will take a long time to change.

"Oprah Winfrey is an inspiration as she has come from nothing to the top and continues to use the power she has gained to help others."

Last year Jojo was part of an advertising campaign for Sweaty Betty: "They have always used a diverse range of models as they like to cater for everyone, whether black or white, fat or thin," she added.







