Black History Month: Take part in our poll

Published: 2:38 PM October 21, 2021

Throughout October the Herts Advertiser has been celebrating Black History Month by profiling a selection of people from the black community.

As the month comes to an end, we are keen to obtain a greater understanding of what life is like for people of colour in St Albans.

While we appreciate that people from all backgrounds often share the same wishes, troubles and experiences, we have heard from some local black people that sometimes they feel marginalised, stereotyped or misunderstood.

It is for that reason that we are excited to be carrying out this poll in response to the conversations that we have been having over the last few weeks, with a view to moving forwards and engaging with all sections of our readership throughout the year on a meaningful and purposeful level.

Please take the time to answer the questions honestly as we will be using the results as a springboard for future conversations, how we represent people of colour, and the communication which takes place within the community moving forwards.

We know that Black History month is specific to black people yet we also want to reach other minority groups in our research.