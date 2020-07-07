Advanced search

Which St Albans eatery is your most-missed favourite?

PUBLISHED: 15:56 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 07 July 2020

The Bishop's Cave in St Albans.

Archant

What did you miss the most during lockdown? We polled readers of the Herts Advertiser to find out what eatery treats had left a gaping hole in their lives (and stomachs!) while businesses were closed.

Our team came up with a shortlist of favourites and you voted on which were the most-missed.

They included the following: a pint at Ye Olde Fighting Cocks; a bowl of pasta from L’Italiana; sweetcorn fritters from Hatch; halloumi fries from George Street Canteen; a cup of tea from Kanuka; pizza from Zizzi; ice cream from Darlish; a milkshake from the Shaken Cow; a burger from Bill’s; smoked beef brisket from the Craft and Cleaver; cheese and wine from The Bishop’s Cave.

Although Hatch’s sweetcorn fritters led the vote from the offset, the final winner was cheese and wine at The Bishop’s Cave with 17 per cent of the votes. In joint second place with 15 per cent of the vote each was a pint at Ye Olde Fighting Cocks and those sweetcorn delights from Hatch.

