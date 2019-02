Bin lorry on fire in St Albans

Firefighters were called to a bin lorry on fire in St Albans. Archant

Firefighters extinguished a bin lorry which was on fire in St Albans this morning.

The fire service was called at 6.13am to Colney Heath Lane, where a bin lorry was on fire.

A crew from St Albans extinguished the blaze.