MP joins Harpenden residents in objecting to proposed redevelopment of Southdown Industrial Estate

Bim Afolami has written to St Albans City and District Council objecting plans to redevelop areas of Southdown Industrial Estate. Picture: Google. Archant

Plans to redevelop a Harpenden industrial estate and introduce round-the-clock HGV movements have been criticised by the town’s MP.

Bim Afolami has been vocal about his objections to proposed redevelopments due to the impact on surrounding residents. Picture: Martin Wootton Bim Afolami has been vocal about his objections to proposed redevelopments due to the impact on surrounding residents. Picture: Martin Wootton

Bim Afolami has voiced his concerns over plans for Southdown Industrial Estate which also substantial warehousing and a service yard.

The Conservative MP has now written to St Albans district council objecting to the plans because of the impact they will have on neighbouring residents.

He said: “I have no objection to the principle of this site being re-developed in a way that is compatible with the community and function of the local area. Any such development should not come at the expense of neighbouring residents or the wider Harpenden community who have expressed their strong opposition to this unsuitable proposal.

“Redevelopment sympathetic to Southdown with low-impact activities for the site would be more appropriate.”

Cllr Mary Maynard also opposed proposed developments to Southdown Industrial Estate. Picture: Supplied Cllr Mary Maynard also opposed proposed developments to Southdown Industrial Estate. Picture: Supplied

Harpenden Cllr Mary Maynard, the Conservative group leader on St Albans district council, is also objecting to the plans in their current form: “Given the close proximity of the Southdown Industrial Estate to residential housing, any businesses located there have to be particularly sensitive to the environmental impact they have on the local community.

“One of the buildings proposed is very large and the intention is to have deliveries from articulated vehicles day and night. This will be very disruptive to people living close to the site and along the narrow residential roads which form the routes into it. They will suffer from increased noise and air pollution.

“Articulated vehicles, child cyclists, walkers and narrow roads are not a good mix, so parents in Southdown are likely to stop their children walking or cycling and instead drive them to school. Locally, we need to be taking steps to promote sustainable transport, and to reduce car use, air pollution and our contribution to global warming. Local planners and decision makers need to take these factors very seriously when deciding this planning application.”

A spokesman for St Albans district council said: “The planning application is being processed and no decision has yet been taken on when a report should go before a committee hearing.”

For more information on this proposal, visit the planning section of St Albans Council’s website and quote reference 5/2020/1928.

To view Bim Afolami’s letter to the council, click here.