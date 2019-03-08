Cyclist calls for better security after bike stolen from St Albans station

A cyclist is calling for increased security after St Albans City was shamed for having the most bike thefts out of every railway station in the UK.

Marshalswick resident Jason Wills, 50, took up cycling so he could take part in charity events to raise money for his daughter Maddie, who has Type 1 diabetes.

His bike was stolen from the station in October last year, and the CCTV was not good enough quality for police to be able to identify the thief.

Over the last three years, a total of 262 bicycles have been stolen from St Albans station - more than any other in the UK.

Jason, who works in marketing and commutes to London two or three times a week, said: "I left my bike at the station in the morning, and by the time I got back it had been stolen.

"It was within about seven or eight metres of CCTV. Apparently what had happened is someone had taken bolt cutters to the lock and walked off with it.

"I reported it to the police, but it was a bit difficult to know if it was for normal police or British Transport Police."

Jason's bike cost £450, and had been a birthday present from his wife.

He said: "I had done charity fundraising for my daughter who has diabetes. I had an emotional connection to the bike, it wasn't just for getting to and from the station.

"The station is saying they have great facilities for parking bikes, which they have, but they haven't invested in or thought about security for the bikes.

"There's clearly a concentrated focus to take bike from St Albans station - there's clearly a lack of security."

A friend of Jason's also went to the station on Tuesday and said two people's bikes had been stolen.

Jason said: "We are all encouraged to be more environmentally friendly and conscious, and I wish the station and the police would actually just sort out the security. I just take a crappy old bike now."