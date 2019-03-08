Advanced search

St Albans to take part in tree planting initiative

PUBLISHED: 13:46 26 June 2019

St Albans District Council is applying to take part in a new tree-planting initiative.

photo supplied

A bid to finance more tree planting across the district is being launched as part of a nationwide scheme.

St Albans District Council is applying to the government's £10 million Urban Tree Challenge Fund (UTCF), which aims to facilitate the planting of thousands of trees in urban areas across England.

The council is looking to obtain a grant of around £2,500 to plant over 100 trees in 2021, and will contribute the same amount to bring the total up to £5,000.

The funding would cover buying the trees, the planting and the first three years of maintenance.

If the application is successful the council will be seeking suggestions from residents about where they could be planted.

Cllr Simon Grover from St Albans Green Party said: "This is a small but welcome first step in efforts to plant more trees in our district.

"They are urgently needed to help restore our wildlife, fight climate change, and protect our water supplies, along with the fact that residents hugely appreciate them."

