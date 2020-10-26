St Albans Rainbow Trail’s Black History Month creative competition winners have been announced

Alisha Ardeshna's winning entry. Picture supplied by Preet Cox Archant

The winners of St Albans Rainbow Trail’s Black History Month competition have been announced.

Jenny Satchell's winning entry. Picture supplied by Preet Cox Jenny Satchell's winning entry. Picture supplied by Preet Cox

The creative competition gave entrants the chance to celebrate black pioneers, leaders, artists and inventors.

Preet Cox, the founder of St Albans Rainbow Trail, said: “It’s been inspirational to see that schools and students were involved, and that both adults and children took part.

“Entrants researched about black history and a fascinating personal story led to the creation of a winning piece of artwork. So much passion and effort has been shown by all the entrants through their artwork inspiring us all and allowing us to further learn more about black history.”

Four pieces of work were crowned winners of the competition, by Daragh Griffin, Jenny Satchell, Oscar Dalmedo and Alisha Ardeshna.

Daragh Griffin's winning entry. Picture supplied by Preet Cox Daragh Griffin's winning entry. Picture supplied by Preet Cox

Daragh’s entry was selected by Carmen Richards of Carmen’s Caribbean Kicthen. His football piece honoured Viv Anderson and paved the way for other black footballers, and how racism on the pitch is prominent today.

A portrait of the ‘African Blondin’ by Jenny Satchell was also among the winning entries. Jenny’s great grandfather Carlos Trower was known as ‘The African Blondin’, one of the world’s greatest ever high-rope walkers.

Aisha Adi, the judge who selected Jenny’s piece, said: “This is a lovely detailed piece of artwork. I really enjoyed seeing it and I love how you have thought about light and dark shadows in his face.”

Oscar Dalmedo's winning entry. Picture supplied by Preet Cox Oscar Dalmedo's winning entry. Picture supplied by Preet Cox

Oscar Dalmedo from How Wood School was also picked as a winner with his artwork inspired by Turner Prize-winning artist.

It was selected by Chris Blanch who said: “I thought there was an exciting range of mark making, pattern and abstract shapes in this artwork. I also like the use of appropriate words sandwiched between the lines and the artist had taken a considerable amount of effort and time to produce the finished result.”

The final winning entry was submitted by Alisha Ardeshna from Sandringham School. Her drawing of Nelson Mandela was selected by Preet who added: “This is an impressive, powerful portrait.

“Mandela set an example of dedication, courage, and sacrifice for all and I feel this artwork conveys this beautifully. Well done Alisha!”

Preet thanked the judges for their involvement, alongside Liz Somers from Quarto Kids and Emma Bustamante from Cositas St Albans, who provided prizes for the winners.