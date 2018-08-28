Mexican restaurant to open in St Albans on Saturday

Design for the O2 branch of Mexican restaurant Benito's Hat, which is also coming to St Albans next month. Picture: Belt and Braces PR Archant

Mexican restaurant Benito’s Hat is set to open a new branch in St Albans city centre this Saturday.

Benito’s Hat confirmed on Twitter that the restaurant will open in the The Maltings on Saturday, December 1, replacing Jamie’s Italian on Chequer Street.

The restaurant will serve a menu of burritos, tacos, salads and quesadillas. There will also be a bar area serving margaritas, traditional non agua frescas (non-alcoholic fruity beverages), and fresh coffee.

Managing director Michael Pearson said: “We are hugely excited by this new chapter in Benito’s continued growth but it would not possible without the ongoing support of our investors, particularly Calculus capital who have been a massive support.

“We have been working towards these two new openings for over 12 months, adapting our store model, bolstering our supply chain and further improving our design.

“The hard work is now finally paying off and we can’t wait to open our doors to new audiences in St Albans.”

As well as opening the new branch in St Albans, Benito’s Hat is currently expanding to open up a large, flagship restaurant at London’s 02 Arena.