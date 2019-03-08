Advanced search

Woman pushed off bike near Harpenden is being asked to come forward

PUBLISHED: 14:17 06 August 2019

Beds Police are looking for help to find the victim who was pushed off her bike.

A cyclist pushed off her bike by two boys is being asked to come forward to help police with their investigations.

Teenage boys videoed themselves shoving a woman off her bicycle somewhere between Harpenden and Luton and circulated it on Facebook.

The Snapchat video, which has now been removed, showed a short conversation between the boys and a woman in a red cycling top after which the victim was pushed off her bike.

Beds Police would like to reassure the public that the incident is being looked into and they are keen to speak to the victim.

If you are the victim or you know of her, please call the non-emergency police number 101.

